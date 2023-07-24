Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose four-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.898 a day after increasing two-tenths of a cent. The average price is nine-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 6.1 cents more than one month ago, and 83.6 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.533 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose for the sixth consecutive day, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.596, a day after increasing three-tenths of a cent. It is 3.1 cents more than one week ago and 1.8 cents higher than one month ago, but 77 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.424 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. "Gas demand barely budged from last week, yet compared to this time in 2022, it is higher nationwide except for the Gulf Coast, Texas, and New Mexico," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. "Some industry experts speculate that scorching temps in that region are keeping people off the road." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.