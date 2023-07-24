Coachella Unveils Renovated Sports Courts At Bagdouma Park

COACHELLA (CNS) – Renovated sports courts at Bagdouma Park are ready for play and will be unveiled Thursday as Coachella city officials celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The festivities will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Bagdouma Park, located along Douma Street. Coachella spokeswoman Risseth Lora said the basketball, pickleball and tennis courts all received improvements and upgrades. "Creating recreational opportunities is so important because they not only draw our community closer together but they encourage health and wellness among our residents," Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez said in a statement. The ceremony will get underway with statements from Hernandez, followed by Desert Recreation District General Manager Kevin Kalman and USA Pickleball Ambassador District Director Dick Kupskey. The evening will also feature free food, giveaways, a raffle and a pickleball exhibition game courtesy of the USA Pickleball Association and DRD. "These updated courts serve as a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch amenities to our residents who are so deserving of this," Councilwoman Denise Delgado said in a statement. "Pickleball has become a phenomenon, so to be able to partake in that sport is our own city is a huge deal." Updates to the courts included constructing a new fiber-mesh concrete court slab and replacing existing benches, basketball posts and hoops. Tennis and pickleball posts, nets and accessories were also installed, along with an access ramp and handrail from the east parking lot to the courts. Additionally, Coachella Valley High School’s colors of green and yellow are featured in the new surfacing and striping. "It was great that we were able to enhance the experience at Bagdouma Park by not only incorporating additional sports, but our city’s brand and our local high school colors that we take so much pride in," Hernandez said. Additional information about the event can be found at Coachella.org. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.