Dust Advisory Set for Coachella Valley

COACHELLA (CNS) – A dust advisory will be in effect until noon Tuesday for parts of Riverside County, mostly in the Coachella Valley. The advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday due to high winds, with speeds reaching 14 mph, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Air quality impacts in Mecca and Palm Springs reached unhealthy and very unhealthy levels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, SCAQMD officials said. Air quality impact levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups are expected to affect the area until Tuesday. "In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity," according to an SCAQMD statement. "Run your air conditioner or air purifier if available and avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air." More information about air quality in the area can be found at aqmd.gov.