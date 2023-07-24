SoCal Weather Briefing Monday July 24, 2023

An NBC Palm Springs Heads-Up! With streams of clouds overhead and elevated humidity, the Coachella Valley will see close-to-normal highs near 110° today. A couple of mountain storms are possible this afternoon. Because of elevated amounts of ozone, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Valley through tomorrow. Also — as temps move-up — an Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for Tuesday and Wednesday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings