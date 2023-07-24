Voting Open Now For “Favorite Chef” Competition, Mitch Battersby Participates

If you viewed our program about a month back, NBC Palm Springs did a story on Mitch Battersby, Director of Volunteers for Greater Palm Springs Pride. Mitch is taking part in a National Chef Competition called "Favorite Chef" hosted by "Top Chef" star, Carla Hall. The competition allows the public to vote once a day to select one chef to win 25 thousand dollars. He says if he wins the 25 thousand dollar prize he will donate some of the proceeds to Palm Springs Pride, helping provide food for the volunteers, according to the website. Mitch currently stands in second place. You can help him win "Favorite Chef" by voting on the Favorite Chef website here.