News
AT&T Launches “She’s Connected” Contest In Support of Woman-Owned Small Businesses
There’s a new way to support woman-owned small businesses, and it’s hosted as a contest from AT&T. AT&T has launched the "She’s Connected Contest". It’s a contest that supports woman-owned small businesses who inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. You can apply or nominate any woman-owned small business to win $20,000, a year of AT&T service, and much more. To find more information you can find the website here.
By: Pristine Villarreal
July 25, 2023
