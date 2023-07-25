Heat Wave Continues in Riverside County and Will Last Through the Weekend

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An excessive heat warning is in effect Tuesday for parts of Riverside County with dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 112 and 118 degrees in some areas, according to the National Weather Service. The Coachella Valley, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, La Quinta and Borrego Springs will be under an excessive heat warning from noon Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The NWS warns that extreme heat can increase the potential for heat- related illnesses. Triple digit temperatures are in the forecast for Riverside County and it will remain hot all week, according to the NWS. Temperatures in Riverside County valleys will potentially reach 106 degrees by Tuesday and in the mountains at elevations below 5,000 feet up to 100. The National Weather Service’s Monday forecast calls for highs of up to 114 degrees in the Coachella Valley, up to 104 degrees in the Inland Empire and up to 100 degrees in the Riverside County mountains. Lightning strikes were reported in the Riverside County deserts Sunday morning. "[10 AM Radar]: Showers and isolated t-storms continue to move northwestward this morning. Lightning strikes have been reported in the deserts in San Diego County and Riverside County in the past few hours, so please use caution and remember if thunder roars, go indoors," the National Weather Service’s San Diego office tweeted. Forecasters said the sweltering conditions will likely linger through next weekend as well. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.