Morongo Casino to Hold Job Fairs in August

CABAZON (CNS) – The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host two job recruitment fairs next month, seeking to fill dozens of positions. The first hiring event is scheduled for Aug. 1, followed by another fair on Aug. 15. Both events are slated from 10 a.m. to noon in the resort’s Marketplace food court. "Morongo’s job fairs offer employment opportunities with a world- class organization and a team who values service, growth, and community," resort Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said. "We welcome job seekers who share our commitment to exceeding our guests’ expectations and we are especially interested in meeting candidates with previous hospitality experience." Similar recruitment drives were held this month. Officials said the goal is to fill about 70 positions in a variety of roles, including cashiers, housekeepers, restaurant hosts and technicians. Jobs are open in the food hall that opened just over a year ago, with international menus designed by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani. St. Jean noted the resort "offers competitive wages and benefits," including "medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents." Jobs additionally feature 401K retirement plans and vacation time. There will be on-the-spot offers during the hiring events, according to Morongo. Prospects can see listings and upload their resumes ahead of time at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.