“The Deepest Breath” Director on Making Breathtaking Documentary

"The Deepest Breath" is a thrilling documentary from director Laura McGann and it’s about Italian freediver Alessa Zecchini on her quest to break a world record with the help of safety diver Stephen Keenan. Netflix bought the film’s distribution rights prior to its word premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. I sat down with McGann to talk about her interest in making the documentary, what she learned about Zecchini and Keenan, and the narrative technique she uses in her film. "The Deepest Breath" is now out on Netflix. See our interview below. For our complete look at "The Deepest Breath," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/07/The_Deepest_Breath_Interview_with_Director_Laura_McGann.mp4