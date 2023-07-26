$150,000 Donated to Bolster Family Service Association’s Nutrition Programs

Riverside County, California SoCalGas announced a $150,000 donation to Family Service Association (FSA) this week, as part of the company’s $4 million dollar "Fueling Our Communities" initiative. A check presentation ceremony will be held at the Eddie Dee Smith Senior Center in the City of Jurupa Valley on August 3, 2023 at 11 am. The contribution aims to combat food insecurity among seniors and low-income families to ensure that nutritious meals are provided to those in need in Riverside County. Family Service Association provides daily congregate and home-delivered meals to older adults, at no-cost, throughout Riverside and San Bernardino Counties and nutritious breakfasts, lunches, and snacks to the children enrolled its ten child development centers. With the assistance of SoCalGas, FSA will be able to expand their reach and provide nourishing meals to an even greater number of seniors and families facing food insecurity. This year, FSA will serve over 1 million nutrition meals in the Inland Empire. "No older adult or hard-working family should have to choose between paying their monthly bills or food", said Dr. Cheryl-Marie Hansberger, CEO of Family Service Association. "We are grateful that SoCalGas saw a tangible need in our communities and sprang into action to take care of our valued community members." For more information about Family Service Association’s programs or to attend the upcoming check presentation ceremony, please visit www.fsaca.org or contact (951) 686-1096.