CalFresh Recipients Impacted by Recent Fires Eligible for Additional Aid

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside County residents who receive state-paid food benefits and suffered losses in the recent brush fires that impacted Beaumont, Lake Mathews, Moreno Valley and the San Jacinto Valley are eligible for replacement food and related items, officials said Wednesday. CalFresh recipients impacted by the wildfires can, until Aug. 14, apply for disaster relief that will enable them to recoup the products that they lost because their properties were damaged, or they were forced to evacuate, according to the county Department of Public Social Services. "These fires were devastating for many families," Assistant DPSS Director Allison Gonzalez said. "We want our customers to know we’re here to help recover losses as quickly as possible. We encourage families to reach out to us to request benefit replacement if they were impacted by the fires." CalFresh recipients impacted by the Gavilan Fire, which scorched nearly 350 acres south of Lake Mathews, the Highland Fire, which burned 105 acres south of Beaumont, the Rabbit Fire, which consumed roughly 8,300 acres in the Lakeview area north of San Jacinto, or the Reche Fire, which blackened 437 acres north of Moreno Valley, can apply for relief, officials said. It’s estimated that 21,650 households could be eligible for replacement benefits. Most grocery stores in the region accept CalFresh debit cards, as well as some e-tailers. To report a loss connected to the fires, CalFresh customers were asked to call 877-410-8827, or fill out an online claim via BenefitsCal.com. Residents may also visit any DPSS branch office to request replacement benefits, according to the agency. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.