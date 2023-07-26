Sports
Countdown begins: One year until Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
The countdown is on to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. We’re now one year from the first post-pandemic Olympic games. It’ll be a new and unique experience for fans as well as athletes. NBC Palm Springs will be your home for the 2024 Summer Games. Our Tali Letoi takes a look ahead at what we can expect plus a look back at when the Olympics had ties right here to the Coachella Valley.
By: Talialaina Letoi
July 26, 2023
