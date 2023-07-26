SoCal Weather Briefing Wednesday July 26, 2023

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! As forecast yesterday, that Excessive Heat Warning for much of SoCal including the Coachella Valley has been extended through Friday (possibly Saturday). Although it will be very hot again this afternoon, we will experience slightly drier air. There is a chance monsoonal moisture may move over the Southland Sunday setting-up a chance of precipitation Monday with higher humidity and not-as-hot temperatures. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings