Two Adults, Two Juveniles Arrested in Palm Desert Jewelry Store Robbery

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Two adults and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly robbing a jewelry store at the Palm Desert mall, authorities said Wednesday. Mason Tyler Barron, 21, of Hemet and Cleopatra Tredai Jones, 25, of Los Angeles were arrested with two juveniles Tuesday evening on suspicion of robbery, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to the 72-800 block of Highway 111 at around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. "Deputies arrived and determined a jewelry store at the location had been robbed by four suspects shattering display cases with sledgehammers and glass-breaking tools," Milbrandt wrote in a statement. "Witnesses saw the suspects enter a red sedan and deputies quickly located the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Monterey Avenue." The suspects were apprehended after the sedan collided with another vehicle, according to Milbrandt. After the vehicle stopped working, the suspects allegedly fled in the area of Monterey Avenue and Dinah Shore Drive. Jones and Barron were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where they remain held on $60,000 bail, according to inmate records. The juveniles were booked into Juvenile Hall, according to Milbrandt. Investigators were working to determine if the suspects were involved in other robberies in Riverside and Orange counties, and anyone with relevant information was asked to call Investigator Roman Lugo of the Palm Desert sheriff’s station at 760-836-1600. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.