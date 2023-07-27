Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Nov. 29

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Thursday to its highest amount since Nov. 29, increasing 1.5 cents to $4.892, one day after recording its largest increase since Feb. 17, 2.8 cents. The average price has risen five consecutive days, increasing 5 cents, following a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.8 cents more than one week ago and 11.8 cents higher than one month ago but 73.1 cents less than one year ago. The average price has dropped $1.481 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose for the ninth consecutive day, increasing 2.7 cents to $3.714. It has risen 15.1 cents over the past nine days, including 5.1 cents Wednesday. The national average price is 13.4 cents more than one week ago and 15 cents higher than one month ago but 58.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.302 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.