Late Night Bites Available Around Coachella Valley After 9pm

As the summer ends, the heatwave temperatures may stick around, making it difficult to make daytime plans. But, the Coachella Valley offers plenty of "late night" bites where you can grab food and drinks starting after 9pm. A list of available spots open after 9pm has been provided here: Shop[pe] Ice Cream & Shop – Open from Noon to 10pm Sunday through Thursday, Noon to 11pm from Friday to Saturday, can be found at 1551 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite A, Palm Springs Luchador Brewing Company – Open from 11:30am to 9:30pm Monday through Thursday (stops serving food at 9pm); 11:30am to 10:30pm Friday (stops serving food at 9:30pm); 9:30am to 9:30pm Sunday (stops serving food at 9pm), according to Luchador Brewing Company website, can be found T 68-510 E. Palm Canyon Drive #140, Cathedral City Tea Momo Tea Shoppe – Open from Noon to 10pm Monday through Thursday, 11am to 10pm from Friday through Sunday, can be found at 35-877 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City Casa Blanca Restaurant – Open from 7:30am to 10pm, every day in Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs and Palm Desert; 7:30am to 10pm Sunday through Wednesday, and 7:30am to midnight Thursday through Saturday in Palm Springs, can be found at multiple locations – 34-272 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City; 66-370 Pierson Blvd. Desert Hot Springs; 72-286 Highway 111, Suite J3-4, Palm Desert; 140 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs Friday Nights on Pierson – Open from 6 – 10pm every Friday, can be found at 11-940 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs Paul Bar/Food – Open from 4 to 11 pm Wednesday through Thursday, 4pm to midnight Friday through Saturday, 4 to 10pm Sunday (kitchen open until 10pm), according to Paul Bar/Food’s website, can be found at 3700 E. Vista Chino, Palm Springs El Matador Mexican Restaurant – Open from 11am to 11pm Tuesday through Sunday, can be found at 13-450 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs I Heart Mac and Cheese – Open from 11am – 10pm Sunday through Thursday, except closed on Tuesday; 11am ro 2:30am Friday to Saturday, according to I Heart Mac and Cheese’s website, can be found at 190 S. Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs Playoffs Sports Lounge – Open from noon to midnight Sunday through Thursday, noon to 2am Friday to Saturday, can be found at 12-105 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs Shamrocks Irish Pub – Open from 10am to 2am every day, can be found at 238 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs Tonga Hut – Open from 5 to 10pm Tuesday, 7pm to midnight Wednesday, 5pm to midnight Thursday, 5pm to 1am Friday, 3pm to 1am Saturday, 3 to 11pm Sunday, according to Tonga Hut’s website, can be found at 254 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs Denny’s – Open 24/7, found at 69-050 Highway 111, Cathedral City, can be found at 1201 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs and 63-960 20th Ave. North Palm Springs