2 People Injured in Indio Pursuit Crash

INDIO (CNS) – Two people were taken to a hospital Friday after a person suspected of driving a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle in Indio, terminating a pursuit by sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found a stolen vehicle at around 11:30 a.m. Friday and tried to pull it over near Fred Waring Drive and Adams Street, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Sgt. Deirdre Vickers told City News Service. A pursuit ensued once the suspect vehicle failed to pull over. "The pursuit terminated in the area of the (Interstate) 10 Freeway and Jackson Street when the suspect collided with a vehicle occupied by two and rolled into the wash," Deirdre told CNS. "The driver of the involved vehicle was evaluated on the scene, and the passenger was transported to a local hospital for a complaint of pain." The suspect was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Deirdre. The investigation remained ongoing. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.