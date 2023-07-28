Desert Hot Springs Opens Assistance Center For Victims Of Mobile Home Fire

Isabel Velasquez, a resident at the Country Squire Mobile Home Park says, "Some of us didn’t lose our trailers, we lost other things, like our entire month’s supply of groceries." Velasquez and her family stayed at the shelter at Desert Hot Springs High School for five days after the fire, until July 23rd, when she was told her family’s trailer was safe to move back into. That night, the generator supplying energy to their home, went out. "In the meantime, the heat was really hot. We were without electricity. On Monday they brought a big generator, it’s very noisy, it scares my kids." Velasquez says. After asking management to move the generator multiple times, and not seeing any action, Velasquez is fearful for her entire family. As for the city, they’re doing their best to try and assist these families, hosting a local assistance center, at Desert Hot Springs High School. The center provides services to all those affected. "We’ve had different agencies come since the beginning of our operations. We’ve had them come throughout the week, but today they are here in one place localized so that the residents can come." Marilyn Castaneda, the Emergency Services Coordinator for the Emergency Management Department for Riverside County says. The agencies are set to be at Desert Hot Springs High School until Sunday, obtaining vital records, helping residents with insurance, employment, public health, and housing. "We have a variety of resources. I know that for anyone who’s not sure if they should come that was affected from the mobile home park, we would really encourage them to see what resources they could potentially need." Castaneda says.