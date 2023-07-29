Indoor Playground, Zebra World, Helps Residents Escape Heat

As temps stay scorching hot during the summer months, families do their best to stay cool, heading indoors to any location with air conditioning. Well, this summer it’s Zebra World, an indoor playground for families. This new playground in Cathedral City opened their doors earlier this month, with families from near and far, excited to step into this unique experience. "Honestly I think Zebra World is a great place. We don’t have anything like this for the kids out here in the desert so it’s a nice place to get away." Raquel Gomez, a local resident says. It’s the first of its kind here in the Coachella Valley. An indoor kids playground, made up of obstacle courses, foam pits, ziplining, and more. The purpose behind the new business, to create an indoor activity for kids, in the midst of the summer heat. Residents like Gomez, think this is a great addition to the valley. "It’s ventilated, we got AC, the food is very reasonably priced, so it’s great, the kids love it." Gomez says. With the heat affecting more than just the Coachella Valley, families are flocking in, from everywhere. "Plenty of families all from the valley and even some like out of the valley. They’re hearing from Facebook groups and all that." Jasmine Marruffo, an employee at Zebra World says. The business is open seven days a week, charging for ages 16 months to 17 years old. Parents and grandparents in the area are glad to see another indoor activity for their children and grandchildren. "We have a lot of fun at Zebra World. They keep it nice and cool, clean. Yeah, it’s very clean. There’s not a lot for kids, especially indoors, so it’s very nice." says Bill and Jane Huffman, two local residents.