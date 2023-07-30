Berger Foundation Ice Complex Hosts Adaptive Youth Ice Skating Experience

"If it wasn’t for them, these kids would not have a chance, to have this life experience and this is a life experience for them because I mean they’re gonna remember it and that’s why we bring them here." Cidriano Castro, a parent whose daughters experienced adaptive ice-skating for the first time, says. Parents like Castro are thankful for organizations like SoCal Adaptive Sports and The Berger Foundation, for allowing his daughters to come and enjoy this adaptive skating session. For many, this is their first time ice-skating. "The first time, she’s barely loosened up. She was really tense, but I think he’s doing a great job, the instructors are great, thanks to them you know, she’s having a great time." Castro says. Without an event like this, many parents I spoke to say, their children would never be able to experience ice-skating. "This is something they can enjoy, make a friend, make it like a family because we’re here for one reason and this is the reason. "Imera Rivera, one mother says. Many of the kids were beyond excited about this opportunity. "It’s awesome." and "Yeah I am so excited and I feel wonderful and happy." Two kids say. The organizations are really focusing on one main goal, inclusion. "Many times people with disabilities are excluded just because things are not accessible. The Berger Foundation Iceplex, the Firebirds have just been wonderful in welcoming us to come in. Anybody can participate in skating, and as you can see today, everybody is skating. It’s really kind of incredible." Michael Rosenkrantz, the Executive Director of SoCal Adaptive Sports says. For more information about SoCal Adaptive Sports, please click the link below. https://socaladaptivesports.org/