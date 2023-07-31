Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for Ninth Day in a Row

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Monday, increasing 1.1 cents to $4.961, its ninth consecutive increase. The average price has risen 11.9 cents over the past nine days, including eight-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents. The average price is 11.3 cents more than one week ago and 19.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 57.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.412 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose for the 13th consecutive day, increasing a half-cent to $3.757. It has increased 19.4 cents over the past 13 days, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday. The national average price is 16.1 cents more than one week ago and 21.4 cents higher than one month ago, but 46.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.259 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. The increasing gas prices are the result of oil prices rising to their highest levels since April, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. The cost of oil accounts for more than 50% of the pump price, according to Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.