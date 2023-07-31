Information for Borrego Health and DAP Health Patients

According to the DAP Health website, as of August 1, 2023, the sale of the Borrego Health system to DAP health has been officially approved by both the bankruptcy court and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The two entities have become one. The two health care systems will now operate as one integrated system, with some 850 employees serving 100,000 patients of all ages, genders, ethnicities, orientations, and socioeconomic status at a total of 25 Southern California clinics located within 240 rural and urban zip codes from the Salton Sea to San Diego. Here’s a list of Frequently Asked Questions and other information regarding the integration. Does DAP Health own Borrego Health? Yes. DAP Health purchased Borrego Health and is responsible for managing all Borrego Health employees and for operating all Borrego Health clinics. Why did DAP Health choose to acquire Borrego Health? DAP Health chose to acquire Borrego Health to protect and expand care for Borrego Health patients, and to increase its footprint so it can bring its award-winning, holistic, patient-centric model of care to more communities throughout Southern California. Is the name of any DAP Health and/or Borrego Health clinic/center changing? No. For at least the next 12 months, each clinic/center will retain its original name, branding, and signage. How will this acquisition affect patient care? Programs and services for all DAP Health and Borrego Health patients will remain the same everywhere, and in many cases will be improved as DAP Health adds more providers and support staff. There will be no interruption in care, which patients can access as they normally have. Will patient care teams remain the same, and will patients retain their same provider/doctor? Yes. All providers and care teams are now employees of DAP Health. However, most will continue to serve at the clinics where they have been working and caring for patients. Will all Borrego Health and DAP Health clinics/centers have access to all patients’ medical records? Yes. All clinics will have access to all patients’ medical records. Can a patient transfer their care between Borrego Health and DAP Health? Now that DAP Health and Borrego Health are one system, any patient who wishes to visit another clinic location simply needs to call to make an appointment. Will there be changes in insurance requirements? No. All insurance requirements remain the same. Do existing Borrego Health patients need to change the facility name on their insurance card if they want to be seen at DAP Health? No. Existing patients can continue to use their current insurance cards. Only new enrollees will be issued a new card that indicates that DAP Health is their medical home. If you have a question that is not answered in the above FAQ, please submit a comment and concern submission on their website here.