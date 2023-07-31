Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Closes For Annual Maintenance Starting August 7

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will be closed most of August for its annual maintenance, officials announced Monday. The tramway will be closed starting Aug. 7 and is expected to reopen Sept. 1 at 10 a.m., according to tramway public relations manager Madison Morgan. "During this year’s shutdown, we will be performing our annual state- permit testing," Chris Bartsch, vice president of tramway systems, said in a statement. "Additionally, the tramway control systems will be updated, the gearbox will undergo a rebuild, and the cables will be tested." Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols said the maintenance closure allows for training and planning in other departments for the upcoming season while maintenance and tramway systems teams make necessary updates and general maintenance. The last day for residents to ride the tram before the closure will be Aug. 6. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.