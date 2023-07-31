Thunderstorms Cause Hazardous Particle Pollution Levels in Riverside County

COACHELLA (CNS) – Elevated pollution levels prompted by thunderstorms in the Imperial and Coachella Valleys prompted air-quality regulators to issue a dust advisory in parts of Riverside County Monday. The advisory went into effect at 11 a.m. Monday due to high winds in the Coachella Valley and will remain in place until 9 p.m., according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The thunderstorms caused pollution levels to worsen throughout the San Gorgonio Pass area and in the Coachella Valley, where particle pollution levels were expected to continue declining as the day progresses. "In areas directly impacted by high levels of windblown dust or ash, limit your exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity," SCAQMD officials said in a statement. "Run your air conditioning or an air purifier, if available, and avoid using whole house fans or swamp coolers that bring in outside air." People were also encouraged to stabilize loose soils to help minimize dust pollution and to slow down when driving on dirt roads, according to the SCAQMD. More information about air quality in the area can be found at aqmd.gov. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.