Coachella Valley Nonprofit Offers Opportunities to Support Latino Entrepreneurs

A two million dollar state grant aims to help Latino businessowners. It’s called Seed 2.0 and its plan is to help immigrant businesses get the resources not normally available to them. The program has helped about 100 Latino Entrepreneurs in Riverside and San Bernardino counties alone. Here in the Valley the efforts are led by "Get In Motion Entrepreneurs", a Palm Desert-based nonprofit. The plan is to continue the program until the Spring of 2024. For more information on how to sign up for the program visit https://getinmotion.org.