Local & Community
Our Desert Past – La Quinta Museum
Before becoming a haven for golf and tennis enthusiasts, the city of La Quinta has been many things; from part of an ancient lake to an escape for the Hollywood elite. NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall takes you on a tour of the La Quinta Museum in this edition of Our Desert Past! Much thanks to Sharla Fox, Linda Williams and Kim Richards for their assistance in putting this feature together!
By: Pristine Villarreal
August 1, 2023
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...