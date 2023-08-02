Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Nov. 27

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The 11th consecutive increase pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County to its highest amount since Nov. 27 Wednesday, rising 1.6 cents to $4.995. The average price has risen 15.3 cents over the past 11 days, including 1.8 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents. The average price is 11.8 cents more than one week ago and 21.7 cents higher than one month ago, but 51.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.378 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose for the 15th consecutive day, increasing 2.3 cents to $3.803. It has increased 24 cents over the past 15 days, including 2.3 cents Tuesday. It is 11.6 cents more than one week ago and 26.8 cents higher than one month ago but 38.6 cents less than one year ago. The national average has dropped $1.213 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.