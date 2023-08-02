Firebirds sign Newcomer Jacob Hayhurst

A new addition to the flock. The Coachella Valley Firebirds ink Forward Jacob Hayhurst to the lineup. Last season with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, Hayhurst recorded six points in 24 games and netted 10 goals and 12 assists with the ECHL’s Worcester Railers. welcome to the flock Jacob 🔥 #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/8jdRz5j58p — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) August 2, 2023 This will be the Mississauga, Ontario native’s fourth stop in his professional career.