Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 12th Day in a Row

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose for the 12th consecutive day Thursday by 1.7 cents to $5.012, a day after increasing 1.6 cents. It’s the first time the average price surpassed $5 a gallon since Nov. 26. The average price has risen 17 cents over the past 12 days, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents. The average price is 12 cents more than one week ago and 23.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 46.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.361 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose for the 16th consecutive day, increasing 1.8 cents to $3.821. It has increased 25.8 cents over the past 16 days, including 2.3 cents Wednesday. It is 10.7 cents more than one week ago and 28.6 cents higher than one month ago but 34.2 cents less than one year ago. The national average has dropped $1.195 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.