Cathedral City Police Officers Association Helps Prepare Students For Beginning Of School Year

The Cathedral City Police Department has been hard at work, collecting supplies for the community, and today it was an exciting morning for local students. Officers with the Cathedral City Police Department handed out school supplies and backpacks, helping students get ready for the upcoming school year. Families were lining up outside of the Cathedral City Amphitheater, waiting for the doors to open, to gather school supplies, and enjoy the family-friendly event. "I got a lot of good stuff for school, a backpack, pencils, a ruler, a book, and a new bag, and ice cream." one student says. The CCPOA originally planned to donate backpacks to elementary aged-students in Cathedral City, but after receiving donations from Chance Initiative and other non-profit organizations, they decided to extend the invitation to the entire Coachella Valley. "So we have 850 backpacks and we have about two to 300 supplies as far as like calculators, pens, pencils, color pencils markers, we’ll have everything for them." Jesse Borrego, the President of the Cathedral City Police Officers Association says. As a Cathedral City native, Borrego says, he wanted his community to feel the excitement that he once did, preparing for the beginning of each school-year. "I want to give back, this is our biggest wave, our first annual backpack event. This is kind of just like the stepping stone to our future." Along with students receiving school supplies for the upcoming school year, they also got to enjoy water slides and free ice cream. Now parents are hopeful that this event continues on year after year. "Very much so, sometimes we can’t find backpacks or the school supplies, so it kind of helps. It’s very helpful for the kids that are in need. Yeah." one mother says. The Cathedral City Police Officers Association gave away nearly 700 backpacks, with a little over 100 remaining. For more information on how your family can receive a backpack and school supplies, please visit the link below. https://cathedralcitypoa.org/