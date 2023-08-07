Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For 16th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Monday for the 16th consecutive day, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.043, a day after increasing four-tenths of a cent. The average price has risen 20.1 cents over the past 16 days, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents. The average price is 8.2 cents more than one week ago and 25.4 cents higher than one month ago but 32.4 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.33 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price was unchanged at $3.829 one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent. The national average price is 7.2 cents more than one week ago and 29.2 cents higher than one month ago but 24 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.187 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.