La Quinta Blackhawks hungry for another big season

The La Quinta Blackhawks are coming off an incredible year but are back to business as usual with the new season quickly approaching. They say it comes down to one thing, keeping their head down and putting in the work. Coach Juan Ramon Ruiz says, they’re all excited for new challenges, success and everything in between. "Every day is an opportunity to get better and as long as we get better every day, collectively as a group, we’re gonna do some good things. So we’re we’re focused on improving every day, focused on the things that we can control. And that’s something we can control therefore, that’s what we focus on. That sentiment is echoed across the board among players including Senior, Theo Hebb. "We’re dedicated to the grind and we don’t care what time, what place — we’ll show up, we’re all business. I’d like to say we’re the hardest working team in the Valley." Last year, the Blackhawks were the last team standing. They fell in the CIF Southern Section playoffs to the Laguna Beach Breakers. While it was a great run and despite losing a lot of senior talent this year, 21 seniors to be exact, they’re looking to keep the ball rolling. Hebb says he’s refocused and locked in on the road ahead — not looking back. "Last year was last year, so we don’t worry about it. We’re only focused on this year. All the teams we play but we’ll worry about them the weskit comes. Just worried about one game at a time." Coach Ruiz adds, "Well, you know that last year, that group set the standard and we just want to make sure we continue to that standard." They’re got a young team but a lot of eager competitors who want to show up and win as well. Tight End Mark Levine also commends the effort by the next man up across the team and that everyone on the roster is giving it their all. "We got a lot of young guys stepping up, but I mean, we trust them. know everybody’s fighting for their spot, even the starters." Hebb says, the young guys stepping up make all the difference. "It’s huge. Our whole offense is going to be full of sophomores and everyone thinks we’re going to be down but we’re not worried about anything." Meanwhile, Coach Ruiz is also excited to watch his team grow and how they develop this season. "This is the last chapter last part of the process where you know, now it’s go time." The Blackhawks open up the season on the road against Heritage in Menifee on August 28th.