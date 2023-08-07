Palm Springs Art Museum Family+ Series’ Summer Edition Wraps Up

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum Family+ series’ summer edition will conclude in late August as students return to school. The Family+ Summer Artist Studio was designed to help families beat the summer heat, featuring local artists using various mediums to lead workshops and share their work inside the museum, according to museum officials. The last iteration of the series’ summer edition will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the museum’s Annenberg Theater, 101 Museum Drive, according to Scott Slaven of the Palm Springs Art Museum. Though the events are free, attendees are asked to register in advance at store.psmuseum.org/family-plus/. "On August 20, artist Nicholas Megalis will guide attendees through a workshop designed to help beginners explore the world of art and build confidence in their creative abilities," museum officials said. "The interactive activity will explore the improvisational potential of text art, drawing and coloring." Workshops will run continuously throughout the day, according to museum officials. Other back-to-school workshops and activities at the museum for families will return starting Sept. 17. More information can be found at psmuseum.org/events/programs-events. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.