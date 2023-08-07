Temperatures Continue Rising Across Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An excessive heat warning was in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for large parts of Riverside County, with temperatures expected to rise as high as 116 degrees Monday in the Coachella Valley. The warning was effective from 10 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday for the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral, Palm Desert and La Quinta, according to the National Weather Service. Monday’s highs were expected to reach 99 in the Inland Empire and the downtown Riverside area. "Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the NWS said. The NWS recommends these tips and precautions: — Drink plenty of fluids; — Stay out of the sun, and in an air-conditioned room when indoors; — Check on relatives, friends, neighbors and co-workers. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water," NWS officials said. After Monday, temperatures will begin dropping slightly throughout the county. This week’s coolest temperatures were predicted for Thursday when Coachella’s high will be 103, 89 for Hemet and 88 for the downtown Riverside area, according to current forecasts. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.