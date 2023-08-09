Acrisure Arena To Host Food & Beverage/Hospitality Job Fair Thursday

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A job fair will be held Thursday at Acrisure Arena for residents seeking careers in hospitality. The job fair will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the venue’s main entrance, 75702 Varner Road, according to arena officials. "Recruiters are hiring for a variety of hospitality positions to start work immediately," they said. "Applicants are encouraged to apply for job positions ahead of attending the events on the Acrisure Arena website." Among the jobs that will be available to applicants are head cook, line cook, dishwasher, bartender, barback, cashier and warehouse staff, according to venue officials, who encourage all qualified individuals to submit an application. More information can be found at acrisurearena.com/connect/careers/. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.