The City Council of Palm Springs Honoring 10-year anniversary of Splash House

The City Council of Palm Springs will honor the 10-year anniversary of Splash House with an official proclamation, naming August 11th as Splash House Day, according to the press release. Over the last decade, Splash House has continually redefined the summer festival, fostering a boutique experience in the heart of Palm Springs with ahead of its time music curation and a devout fan community. Taking place August 11-13 & August 18-20, Splash House will celebrate its second consecutive triple weekender season and complete a monumental year for the brand. Splash House has evolved from a renegade poolside weekender into one of the most in-demand dance music festivals in North America, all the while retaining a distinct sense of style rooted in the culture and allure of Palm Springs. Vast desert landscapes and unique accommodations at the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels converge with fashion-forward audiences and forward-thinking musical bookings to create a new way to experience the travel hotspot. It remains the ease and comfort of the Splash House experience that makes it a favorite amongst its dedicated followers. All packages come with festival passes, a three-night stay at any of the three host resorts, and shuttle transportation between venues. Guests can relax in the comfort of a poolside room or catch their favorite artists from the balcony before making their way down to the dance floor. For more information on Splash House you can go to the website splashhouse.com.