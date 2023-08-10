Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 19th Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Thursday for the 19th consecutive day, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.06, its highest amount since Nov. 23. The average price has risen 21.8 cents over the past 19 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents. The average price is 4.8 cents more than one week ago and 24.7 cents higher than one month ago but 23.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.313 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.828, one day after increasing one-tenth of a cent. It is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 28.5 cents higher than one month ago but 18.2 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.188 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.