Palm Springs Honors Splash House’s 10 Year Anniversary With Proclamation

One of the many festivals we have here in the Coachella Valley, was awarded with a proclamation from the Palm Springs City Council earlier this afternoon, honoring its 10 year anniversary in the city. Splash House has called Palm Springs its home for the past ten years, redefining the summer festival year after year, bringing in guests from all over the state. "Have a good time, enjoy some good music, some good people, good vibes." says one festival go-er. It’s been here for a decade. Every summer, for three weekends out of the year, but this year, the festival is being awarded with its own day, ‘Splash House Day.’ "It’s important for us to recognize events that come to our city, especially in the summer and really bring a lot of tourism and support to our local businesses. It’s traditionally very quiet during the summer and since Splash House has been here in 2013, it’s really lively in the summer months." Mayor Grace Garner of Palm Springs says. With an influx of people coming into the city for the festival, Palm Springs ensures both guests and residents that they’re taken care of. "So anytime any resident has any complaints, they can always call in to our noise hotline and let us know because that way we can always make it better." Mayor Garner says. This festival brings friends together to enjoy a warm summer day with good music, at three separate locations, Margaritaville, the Renaissance, and the Saguaro. "When we were planning our bachelorette and bachelor party for our wedding in the fall. We figured we couldn’t think of a better place to celebrate and with our friends and our bridal party or wedding party, than Splash House. Yes, here." One couple attending the festival says. "It’s really just the energy like in a day. I don’t think people really care how hot it gets. It’s just like when you’re just having so much fun, that’s all that really matters, and I think a big thing is we don’t get to see you know a lot of our friends all the time. So these are some of those few times we get to wake back up and just kind of put the real world to the side and enjoy a fun weekend." Some festival-goers tell me. This weekend marks the second Splash House festival weekend of the year, with one last weekend to take place, next weekend. For information about Splash House tickets visit, https://splashhouse.com/ and for the Palm Springs noise hotline, call 760-323-8116.