Target recalls 2.2 million candles that pose a safety threat

New York (CNN) — Target is recalling 2.2 million candles following reports that the glass jars containing them are "breaking or cracking during use," resulting in one minor injury. In an alert issued Thursday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the recalled Threshold candles are a 5.5-ounce, 1-wick scented candles and several dozen 20-ounce 3-wick candles of various scents. More than 60 scents of the 20-ounce candles, such as fresh linen and pumpkin spice, are included in the recall with the affected product numbers listed on the bottom of the candle. The only affected 5.5 ounce candle is the blue agave and cactus scent. A full list of them are available on the CPSC website. The CPSC said that "consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles" and return them to a Target location for a refund or contact the store for a return label to return it by mail. The agency, which has collected 19 reports of the jar breaking, said they were sold between February 2020 and July 2023 on Target’s website and at its stores. They cost between $3 to $12. Target’s website said the cracked or broken jars are "posing laceration and burn hazards" and posted information about how to contact the company for the return process. It’s the second recall for various Threshold candles in a few months. In May, Target recalled nearly five million candles because of similar problems. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.