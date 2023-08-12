Day One Of Clear The Shelters, Already A Success For Palm Springs Animal Shelter

It was an amazing day one of the Clear the Shelters event at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. With over 500 people stepping foot in the shelter, eager to find a new furry friend. It was a record-setting day overall, with 110 animals adopted today, with plenty of animals still up for adoption. "I was the first one in line I got." one local says, on being the first to get a puppy. Dan Rossi, the Executive Director of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter mentioned that 100 animals adopted, was their internal number to beat for the entire weekend, and with it beat in the first day of the weekend, they were beyond honored that the public had heard the message. Tomorrow’s Palm Springs Animal Shelter hours are 11 a.m., to 5 p.m., with plenty of animals still available.