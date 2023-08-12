News
Palm Springs Animal Shelter’s, Clear The Shelter Event Helps Adopt 160 Animals
Clear the Shelters weekend at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter exceeded all expectations. Beating the weekend’s expected numbers, in just one day, says it all. Overall, this weekend, the Palm Springs Animals Shelter had over 700 people visiting the shelter, in search of their new furry friend. In total, 160 animals were adopted this weekend, leaving a few animals still up for adoption at the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.
By: Tiani Jadulang
August 12, 2023
