Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For 23rd Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Monday for the 23rd consecutive day, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.114. The average price has risen 27.2 cents over the past 23 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents. The average price is 7.1 cents more than one week ago and 26.1 cents higher than one month ago but 15.1 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.259 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.851, its 23rd increase in 27 days. It has risen 28.8 cents over the past 27 days, including a two-tenths of a cent Sunday. It is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 28.5 cents higher than one month ago but 10.8 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.165 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.