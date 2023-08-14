Desert Hot Springs Launches New App To Access City Services, File Reports

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A new app launched Monday for the city of Desert Hot Springs that will help residents access services and make reports with more ease, officials said. The free "My DHS" app will feature frequently asked questions, a guide to the city’s calendar, reporting of graffiti and road hazards, and sign- ups for notifications to alert users about meetings, emergency alerts and city newsletters. "Users can provide addresses to assist with locating reportable concerns, or tap a map based on location, and even provide photos to help with identifying the issue," city officials wrote in a statement. "Residents can then receive notification when it is resolved." City officials hope that the simplified and easily-accessible on-the- go format of the app will help residents more easily use the same services available on the city’s website. "This app makes connecting with the city much more convenient for our residents," Mayor Scott Matas said in a statement. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.