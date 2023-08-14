Locals Asking For Donations, In Partnership With Maui Government In Response To Wildfires

Locals have partnered up with the Maui government to collect donations they can send to help those displaced due to the Maui wildfires currently raging across the island. A list of items requested as well as locations is provided below: Toiletries: Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash, Kids Deodorant, Kids Soaps, Kids Toothbrushes, Kids Mouthwash Clothes: Men’s, Women’s, and Kids Socks, Rubber Slippers, Shoes, Men’s, Women’s, and Children’s Underwear Baby Needs: Diapers, Wipes, Baby Formula, Baby Food, Baby Oil, Baby Powder, Bottles of Milk, Storage Bags Medical Supplies: Gauze, Xerogorm, 4×6 Needles, IM 25x Sterile Kurlix Bandage, Bandage Scissors, Saline, Sterile Water, Kidney Basins, Mediopore Notice: Clothes are requested to be new. Drop-Off Locations: Coldwell Banker in Palm Desert, Indian Wells, & Palm Springs Vanmar Lending Coachella Valley Wrestling and Jiu-Jitsu Fit in 42 Palm Desert Fit in 42 Palm Springs Fit in 42 La Quinta Strong Republic La Quinta Strong Republic Palm Springs