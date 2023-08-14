Mosquito Control Treatment Scheduled in Sun Lakes Country Club Area

BANNING (CNS) – The Riverside County Vector Control Program will conduct a pesticide spraying operation in Banning this week in hopes of controlling the mosquito population in response to the recent detection of West Nile virus in the area. The treatment will be conducted 5 to 8 a.m. Thursday in the community of Sun Lakes Country Club, covering the area south of Sun Lakes Boulevard and Brooklawn Drive, west of South Highland Home Road, north Breckenridge Avenue and east of Highland Springs Avenue. According to the county Department of Environmental Health, the treatment will be an ultra-low volume ground application using truck-mounted sprayers. The application of the mosquito control product, Aqua-Reslin, was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency, and was scheduled after a recent positive West Nile virus mosquito test sample result. The product used is registered by the EPA to control mosquitoes, and officials said the operation will be conducted by trained and certified technicians. According to the county, the product poses very low to no risk to residents, but some people may prefer to avoid exposure. To minimize exposure, residents were advised to remain indoors, keep their pets indoors and keep windows closed during the application and for 15 minutes following. The amount of material sprayed will be 0.5 ounces per acre, which ensures that humans, animals and crops are safe, according to the Department of Environmental Health. Signs will be posted along the route informing residents of the control efforts. Riverside County residents were advised to take the following actions to help eliminate mosquitoes from their community: — apply insect repellent containing an EPA-registered active ingredient; — dress in long sleeves and pants especially if outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes that can spread West Nile virus are most active; — install screens on windows and doors and keep them in good repair to keep mosquitoes out of homes; — eliminate all sources of standing water, including in flowerpots, old tires, buckets, pet dishes and trash cans, since mosquitoes lay their eggs in very small amounts of standing water; — repair leaking faucets and broken sprinklers that can contribute to standing water around the home; and — clean rain gutters clogged with leaves, which can also contribute to standing water. Residents with questions can call the vector control office at 951-766- 9454. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.