Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians Makes Backpack Donations To MUSD And Marine Corp Air Ground Combat Center

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians are making a donation of 300 backpacks filled with essential school supplies for elementary school students, an investment in our youth to start off the school year in the Morongo Valley Unified School District. This has become an annual donation from the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and their continued commitment to our youth, according to the press release. Chairman Darrell Mike shares, "Helping our community’s kids get a great start to a new school year is near and dear to the Tribe. We are committed to helping students by providing them with the tools they need to succeed throughout the school year." "We are so thankful for the continued generosity of the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians," said Dr. Patricio Vargas, MUSD Superintendent. "We know that the Tribe’s donation of backpacks and school supplies is relieving a burden for families in our community and setting students up for success." The event occurred Monday, August 14th on 12pm, at Palm Vista Elementary School 74350 Baseline Road, Twentynine Palms. CA 92277. The event included the delivery to MUSD at Palm Vista Elementary school of 300 filled backpacks to support students starting the 2023-24 school year.