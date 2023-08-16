Man Suspected of Shooting at Occupied Vehicles Pleads Not Guilty

INDIO (CNS) – A 26-year-old Indio man suspected of shooting at several occupied vehicles in Rancho Mirage and injuring at least one person pleaded not guilty Wednesday to felony charges. Adrian Fuentes was charged with three felony counts each of shooting at a dwelling and assault with a gun as well as one felony count each of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possessing ammunition, according to court records. He additionally faces several sentence- enhancing firearm allegations. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Deputies responded at around 2:50 p.m. July 13 to a report about shots fired at several occupied vehicles in the intersection of Bob Hope and Casino Way in Rancho Mirage, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff Department. "Upon arrival, deputies discovered two vehicles were struck by gunfire, and an occupant of one of the vehicles sustained minor injuries," Milbrandt wrote in a statement. "The victim was treated and released at the scene by medical personnel." A third victim, who remained unharmed, also reported that their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to Milbrandt. The suspect vehicle was described as a newer red Sedan that fled the scene northbound on Bob Hope Drive. The Palm Desert sheriff’s station’s Investigation’s Bureau assumed the investigation and subsequently identified Fuentes as the suspect in the shooting, Milbrandt said. He was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $25,000. Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call Investigator Hickok at 760-836-1600. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.