Police Investigate Attempted Jewelry Store Robbery in Downtown Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Police Wednesday were investigating an attempted jewelry store robbery and shooting in the downtown area of Palm Springs. Officers responded shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a possible robbery in progress at a jewelry store in the 190 block of South Palm Canyon Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. "Witnesses say two male suspects entered the store with hammers," Palm Springs police wrote in a statement. "Shots were fired inside by an employee and the circumstances surrounding what led to the shooting are still under investigation." The men ran from the store on foot but were not found when officers searched the surrounding area, according to police. It was unknown whether they fled with any valuables. No injuries were reported. Anyone with additional information was asked to call PSPD’s Investigation Division at 760-323-8121 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-347- 7867. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.