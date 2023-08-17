Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for 26th Day in a Row

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Thursday for the 26th consecutive day, increasing one-tenth of a cent to $5.144. The average price has risen 30.2 cents over the past 26 days, including 1 cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of increases follows a run of six decreases in seven days totaling 1.7 cents. The average price is 8.4 cents more than one week ago and 28.7 cents higher than one month ago but 9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.139 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose for the 26th time in 30 days, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.875. It has risen 31.2 cents over the past 30 days, including 1.1 cents Wednesday. It is 4.7 cents more than one week ago and 31 cents higher than one month ago but 6.8 cents less than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.141 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.