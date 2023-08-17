Man, 26, Suspected with Several Illegally-Possessed Firearms Free From Jail

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 26-year-old man suspected of illegally possessing several firearms in Desert Hot Springs was free from jail Thursday. Ramon Higuera Jr. of Desert Hot Springs was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of distributing firearms to a felon, possessing an unregistered handgun, and transferring firearms without a Federal Firearms License, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The Coachella Valley Crime Gang Task Force was assisted at 7 a.m. Wednesday by the Riverside County Gang Task Force Region 2 and Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit, Heredia said. Together they served a search warrant, stemming from an investigation involving illegally possessed firearms, in the 66000 block of Desert View Avenue. "Gang Task Force Officers recovered six 9mm semi-auto handguns, eight .45 caliber semi-auto handguns, one .40 caliber semi-auto handgun, two .38 caliber semi-auto handguns, one 10mm semi-auto handgun, one .22 caliber semi- auto handgun, and one .556 semi-auto AR-15 rifle," Heredia alleged in a statement. Following the search, Higuera was arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, but according to court records, he was released the same day on a $25,000 bail bond. Anyone with additional information on the illegally possessed firearms was asked to call CVVCGTF member officer Coddington at 760-836-1600. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.